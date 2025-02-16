← Company Directory
Nanyang Technological University
Nanyang Technological University Materials Engineer Salaries

The average Materials Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Nanyang Technological University ranges from SGD 49.4K to SGD 67.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nanyang Technological University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 53.5K - SGD 63.5K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 49.4KSGD 53.5KSGD 63.5KSGD 67.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nanyang Technological University?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Materials Engineer at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 67,612. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nanyang Technological University for the Materials Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 49,386.

