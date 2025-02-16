← Company Directory
Nanyang Technological University
Nanyang Technological University Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at Nanyang Technological University totals SGD 61.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nanyang Technological University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nanyang Technological University
Research Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 61.2K
Level
-
Base
SGD 56.5K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 4.7K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Nanyang Technological University?

SGD 213K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 97,823. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nanyang Technological University for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 56,460.

Other Resources