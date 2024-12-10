← Company Directory
Nanyang Technological University
Nanyang Technological University Salaries

Nanyang Technological University's salary ranges from $35,954 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $150,750 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nanyang Technological University. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $46K
Hardware Engineer
$36K
Materials Engineer
$44K

Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nanyang Technological University is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nanyang Technological University is $45,020.

