Nansen
Nansen Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Singapore at Nansen ranges from SGD 224K to SGD 314K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nansen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 243K - SGD 283K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 224KSGD 243KSGD 283KSGD 314K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Nansen?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Nansen in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 314,239. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nansen for the Graphic Designer role in Singapore is SGD 224,457.

