Namecheap
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

Namecheap Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Ukraine at Namecheap ranges from UAH 625K to UAH 873K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Namecheap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 678K - UAH 821K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 625KUAH 678KUAH 821KUAH 873K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Namecheap?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Namecheap in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 873,264. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Namecheap for the Business Analyst role in Ukraine is UAH 624,836.

Other Resources