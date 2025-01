NAILBITER is a video-based market research platform that captures and codes real shopping and consumer behavior in-store, online, and at-home. It provides actionable metrics for protecting new product launches, determining marketing effectiveness, mapping shopper journeys, and delivering planogram diagnostics. NAILBITER scales behavioral research with new metrics and norms that have been proven out at the world's top CPG brands. It is a data and analytics provider and a full-service agency.