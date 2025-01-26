← Company Directory
Nagwa
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Nagwa Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in India at Nagwa ranges from ₹352K to ₹503K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nagwa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹404K - ₹473K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₹352K₹404K₹473K₹503K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Nagwa to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Nagwa?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Nagwa in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹502,719. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nagwa for the Product Designer role in India is ₹352,333.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nagwa

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Square
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources