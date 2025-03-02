Software Engineer compensation in India at Nagarro ranges from ₹1.42M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹3.83M per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nagarro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹1.42M
₹1.41M
₹0
₹2.6K
Software Engineer
₹685K
₹683K
₹0
₹1.7K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.95M
₹1.93M
₹0
₹13.3K
Associate Staff Software Engineer
₹2M
₹1.98M
₹0
₹20.2K
