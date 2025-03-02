← Company Directory
Nagarro
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Nagarro Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in India package at Nagarro totals ₹2.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nagarro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nagarro
Consultant
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹2.69M
Level
L6
Base
₹2.69M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Nagarro?

₹13.71M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Nagarro in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,141,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nagarro for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹2,691,377.

