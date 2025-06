Nada is a company that aims to democratize the home equity market by allowing anyone to invest in real estate for as little as $250. Its platform offers banking, investing, and financial services built for real estate, allowing consumers to fund their Nada Visa debit card with home equity, invest in top cities, and trade shares in real estate funds all on one platform. Nada has been delivering innovation through financial products and technology since 2019 and is backed by several investors.