N+A
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

N+A Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at N+A ranges from $170K to $242K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N+A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$193K - $229K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$170K$193K$229K$242K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at N+A?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at N+A in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $241,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N+A for the Solution Architect role in United States is $170,100.

Other Resources