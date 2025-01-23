← Company Directory
N+A Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Czech Republic at N+A ranges from CZK 747K to CZK 1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N+A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 848K - CZK 1.01M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 747KCZK 848KCZK 1.01MCZK 1.06M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at N+A?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at N+A in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,060,383. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N+A for the Product Designer role in Czech Republic is CZK 746,878.

