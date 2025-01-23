← Company Directory
N+A
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Geological Engineer

  • All Geological Engineer Salaries

N+A Geological Engineer Salaries

The average Geological Engineer total compensation in India at N+A ranges from ₹847K to ₹1.16M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N+A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹917K - ₹1.09M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹847K₹917K₹1.09M₹1.16M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Geological Engineer submissions at N+A to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at N+A?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Geological Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Geological Engineer at N+A in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,158,904. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N+A for the Geological Engineer role in India is ₹846,504.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for N+A

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources