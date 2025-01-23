← Company Directory
N+A
N+A Actuary Salaries

The average Actuary total compensation in United States at N+A ranges from $114K to $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N+A's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$129K - $150K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$114K$129K$150K$165K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at N+A?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at N+A in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N+A for the Actuary role in United States is $113,980.

Other Resources