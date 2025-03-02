← Company Directory
N-iX
N-iX Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine package at N-iX totals UAH 2.48M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N-iX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
Kiev, KC, Ukraine
Total per year
UAH 2.48M
Level
Senior
Base
UAH 2.48M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at N-iX?

UAH 6.6M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at N-iX in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,368,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N-iX for the Software Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 2,476,680.

Other Resources