N-able Technologies
N-able Technologies Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at N-able Technologies ranges from PLN 719K to PLN 1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N-able Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 771K - PLN 908K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 719KPLN 771KPLN 908KPLN 1M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at N-able Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at N-able Technologies in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 1,001,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N-able Technologies for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 719,330.

