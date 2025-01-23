← Company Directory
Mythical Games
Mythical Games Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Ukraine at Mythical Games ranges from UAH 5.46M to UAH 7.93M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mythical Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 6.19M - UAH 7.19M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 5.46MUAH 6.19MUAH 7.19MUAH 7.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mythical Games?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Mythical Games in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 7,925,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mythical Games for the Human Resources role in Ukraine is UAH 5,461,017.

