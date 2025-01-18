← Company Directory
Mysten Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Crypto Engineer

Mysten Labs Crypto Engineer Salaries

The median Crypto Engineer compensation in United States package at Mysten Labs totals $235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mysten Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Mysten Labs
Software Engineer
hidden
Total per year
$235K
Level
hidden
Base
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$75K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Mysten Labs?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Crypto Engineer at Mysten Labs in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mysten Labs for the Crypto Engineer role in United States is $305,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mysten Labs

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources