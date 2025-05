MyShell, a decentralized and integrated platform for discovering and creating AI-native apps, has successfully raised $5.6 million in seed funding led by INCE Capital, with participation from Folius Ventures, Hashkey Capital, SevenX Ventures, TSVC, OP Crypto, Signum Capital, Incubate Fund, and other investors. These funds will be mainly used to develop proprietary AI models, Creator Studio for AI-native apps, and establish a thriving creator ecosystem on the blockchain.