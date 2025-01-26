← Company Directory
myDigitalOffice
myDigitalOffice Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sri Lanka at myDigitalOffice ranges from LKR 4.8M to LKR 6.58M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for myDigitalOffice's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

LKR 5.2M - LKR 6.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
LKR 4.8MLKR 5.2MLKR 6.17MLKR 6.58M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at myDigitalOffice in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 6,575,153. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at myDigitalOffice for the Software Engineer role in Sri Lanka is LKR 4,802,720.

