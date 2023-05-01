The Museum of Science in Boston is a world-renowned science center and cultural institution that introduces 1.5 million visitors annually to STEM through interactive exhibits and dynamic programs. The museum's mission is to promote active citizenship, inspire lifelong appreciation of science, and make STEM accessible to all. It offers world-class exhibits, industry-leading curriculum, and innovative programming. The museum includes a Hall of Human Life, Thomson Theater of Electricity, Charles Hayden Planetarium, Mugar Omni Theater, and award-winning engineering curriculum. As a leader in the museum community, it brings diverse communities together to learn and consider our collective role in the future of our planet.