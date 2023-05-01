← Company Directory
Museum of Science
    The Museum of Science in Boston is a world-renowned science center and cultural institution that introduces 1.5 million visitors annually to STEM through interactive exhibits and dynamic programs. The museum's mission is to promote active citizenship, inspire lifelong appreciation of science, and make STEM accessible to all. It offers world-class exhibits, industry-leading curriculum, and innovative programming. The museum includes a Hall of Human Life, Thomson Theater of Electricity, Charles Hayden Planetarium, Mugar Omni Theater, and award-winning engineering curriculum. As a leader in the museum community, it brings diverse communities together to learn and consider our collective role in the future of our planet.

    http://www.mos.org
    Website
    1830
    Year Founded
    504
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

