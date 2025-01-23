← Company Directory
Murex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Murex Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Murex ranges from SGD 57.7K to SGD 82.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Murex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 66.2K - SGD 77.4K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 57.7KSGD 66.2KSGD 77.4KSGD 82.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Information Technologist (IT) submissions at Murex to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.5K+ (sometimes SGD 405K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Murex?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Information Technologist (IT) offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Murex sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 82,349. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Murex for the Information Technologist (IT) role is SGD 57,715.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Murex

Related Companies

  • Atos
  • Thales
  • Sopra Steria
  • Online Business Systems
  • Belcan
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources