MURAL
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

MURAL Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at MURAL ranges from $172K per year for L2 to $185K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MURAL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Senior Software Engineer
$172K
$158K
$13.6K
$0
L3
Staff Software Engineer
$185K
$165K
$20K
$0
L4
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At MURAL, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at MURAL in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MURAL for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $198,000.

Other Resources