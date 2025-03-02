← Company Directory
MURAL
MURAL Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Argentina at MURAL ranges from ARS 32.65M to ARS 46.41M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MURAL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 36.97M - ARS 42.09M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 32.65MARS 36.97MARS 42.09MARS 46.41M
Common Range
Possible Range

ARS 161.37M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At MURAL, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at MURAL in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 46,413,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MURAL for the Human Resources role in Argentina is ARS 32,647,055.

