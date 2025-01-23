← Company Directory
Munich Re Group
Munich Re Group Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Canada at Munich Re Group ranges from CA$135K to CA$192K per year. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$154K - CA$182K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$135KCA$154KCA$182KCA$192K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Munich Re Group?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Munich Re Group in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$191,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Munich Re Group for the Project Manager role in Canada is CA$135,164.

Other Resources