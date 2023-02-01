Company Directory
Multiverse
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Multiverse Salaries

Multiverse's salary ranges from $70,569 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $296,082 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Multiverse. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $78.6K
Business Analyst
$202K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Data Scientist
$70.6K
Human Resources
$131K
Marketing
$76.6K
Product Manager
Median $87.4K
Recruiter
$163K
Sales
$296K
Software Engineering Manager
$153K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Multiverse is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $296,082. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Multiverse is $123,016.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Multiverse

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources