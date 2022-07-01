← Company Directory
Mulberry
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Mulberry that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Mulberry is disrupting the $50B product insurance industry with consumer-first product protection solutions built for ecommerce. Mulberry’s browser extension allows consumers to get free and affordable protection plans wherever they shop online, and retailers can embed protection offers seamlessly into their shopping experience to increase customer engagement and revenue. We are passionate about helping more consumers shop confidently, protecting their favorite products without the crazy markups and fine print gotchas all too common in the insurance industry. We are headquartered in NYC but have a hybrid office environment with teammates all across the US.

    getmulberry.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Mulberry

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources