Mulberry is disrupting the $50B product insurance industry with consumer-first product protection solutions built for ecommerce. Mulberry’s browser extension allows consumers to get free and affordable protection plans wherever they shop online, and retailers can embed protection offers seamlessly into their shopping experience to increase customer engagement and revenue. We are passionate about helping more consumers shop confidently, protecting their favorite products without the crazy markups and fine print gotchas all too common in the insurance industry. We are headquartered in NYC but have a hybrid office environment with teammates all across the US.