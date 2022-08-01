← Company Directory
Mujin
    Mujin, a leading supplier of robotics software, develops machine intelligence for automation systems, enhancing robot capabilities across industries. Using simple no-code programming on the MujinController platform, Mujin-powered applications are more productive and deploy faster. With offices in Japan, China, the US, & Europe, Mujin has received numerous international awards for its innovations. Mujin offers an exciting opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology and be at the forefront of the industry's advancements.

    https://mujin-corp.com
    2011
    300
    $10M-$50M
