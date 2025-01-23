← Company Directory
Mubadala
Mubadala Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Mubadala ranges from AED 372K to AED 508K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mubadala's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 398K - AED 482K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 372KAED 398KAED 482KAED 508K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Mubadala?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Mubadala in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 507,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mubadala for the Financial Analyst role in United Arab Emirates is AED 372,191.

Other Resources