MTN Group
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

MTN Group Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTN Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 11.89M - NGN 14.4M
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 10.96MNGN 11.89MNGN 14.4MNGN 15.32M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MTN Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at MTN Group in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 15,320,068. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTN Group for the Software Engineer role in Nigeria is NGN 10,961,773.

