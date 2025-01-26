← Company Directory
MTN Group
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

MTN Group Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at MTN Group ranges from AED 302K to AED 414K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTN Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 328K - AED 389K
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 302KAED 328KAED 389KAED 414K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at MTN Group?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at MTN Group in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 414,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTN Group for the Product Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 302,433.

