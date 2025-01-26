← Company Directory
MTN Group
MTN Group Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in South Africa at MTN Group ranges from ZAR 557K to ZAR 761K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MTN Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 597K - ZAR 721K
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 557KZAR 597KZAR 721KZAR 761K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at MTN Group in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 760,756. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MTN Group for the Product Designer role in South Africa is ZAR 557,451.

