← Company Directory
MSI Gaming
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Industrial Designer

  • All Industrial Designer Salaries

MSI Gaming Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in Taiwan at MSI Gaming ranges from NT$640K to NT$913K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MSI Gaming's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$734K - NT$859K
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$640KNT$734KNT$859KNT$913K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Industrial Designer submissions at MSI Gaming to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at MSI Gaming?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Industrial Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at MSI Gaming in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$913,178. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSI Gaming for the Industrial Designer role in Taiwan is NT$640,005.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MSI Gaming

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources