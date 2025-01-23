← Company Directory
MSD
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

MSD Product Manager Salaries

Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 137K - SGD 159K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 126KSGD 137KSGD 159KSGD 177K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MSD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at MSD in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 176,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSD for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 126,167.

Other Resources