MSD
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

MSD Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Costa Rica at MSD ranges from CRC 6.93M to CRC 9.68M per year.

Average Total Compensation

CRC 7.51M - CRC 9.1M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 6.93MCRC 7.51MCRC 9.1MCRC 9.68M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at MSD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at MSD in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 9,681,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSD for the Financial Analyst role in Costa Rica is CRC 6,927,205.

