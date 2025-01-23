← Company Directory
MSD
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

MSD Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Egypt at MSD ranges from EGP 583K to EGP 831K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MSD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 668K - EGP 782K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 583KEGP 668KEGP 782KEGP 831K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at MSD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at MSD in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 831,432. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSD for the Administrative Assistant role in Egypt is EGP 582,713.

