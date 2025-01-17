← Company Directory
Mrsool
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Mrsool Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Saudi Arabia at Mrsool ranges from SAR 221K to SAR 316K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mrsool's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 254K - SAR 297K
Saudi Arabia
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 221KSAR 254KSAR 297KSAR 316K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at Mrsool to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SAR 113K+ (sometimes SAR 1.13M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Mrsool?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Mrsool in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 315,984. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mrsool for the Product Manager role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 221,459.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Mrsool

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources