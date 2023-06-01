← Company Directory
MPLX LP
Top Insights
    • About

    MPLX LP is a US-based company that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing, and is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. The company also engages in inland marine businesses, distribution of fuel, and operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP, which operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

    http://www.mplx.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    64
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

