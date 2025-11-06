Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Mozilla ranges from CA$152K per year for P2 to CA$316K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mozilla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$152K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$10.7K
P3
CA$177K
CA$150K
CA$0
CA$27.5K
P4
CA$223K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$51.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
