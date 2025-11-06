Mozilla Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Mozilla ranges from CA$157K per year for P2 to CA$304K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mozilla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- P2 Software Engineer 2 CA$157K CA$141K CA$0 CA$16.3K P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$175K CA$148K CA$0 CA$27.1K P4 Staff Software Engineer CA$222K CA$172K CA$0 CA$49.9K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

