Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region at Mozilla ranges from €120K per year for P3 to €134K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package totals €128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mozilla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
