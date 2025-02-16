All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Motorola ranges from $102K per year for L7 to $144K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Motorola's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
$102K
$93.1K
$1.6K
$7.2K
L8
$124K
$114K
$4.9K
$5.6K
L9
$144K
$132K
$3.4K
$8.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
