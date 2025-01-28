← Company Directory
Motive Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Motive Technologies Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Pakistan at Motive Technologies ranges from PKR 4.09M to PKR 5.58M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Motive Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

PKR 4.38M - PKR 5.29M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PKR 4.09MPKR 4.38MPKR 5.29MPKR 5.58M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Scientist submissions at Motive Technologies to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PKR 8.36M+ (sometimes PKR 83.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Motive Technologies?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Motive Technologies in Pakistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PKR 5,582,346. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Motive Technologies for the Data Scientist role in Pakistan is PKR 4,090,512.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Motive Technologies

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources