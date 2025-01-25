← Company Directory
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in India at Motilal Oswal Financial Services ranges from ₹258K to ₹361K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Motilal Oswal Financial Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

₹279K - ₹325K
India
₹258K₹279K₹325K₹361K
What are the career levels at Motilal Oswal Financial Services?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹361,183. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Motilal Oswal Financial Services for the Business Analyst role in India is ₹257,988.

