Mosaic partners directly with solar and home improvement professionals, who use our simple point-of-sale app to offer financing options to their customers. This makes it easy and affordable for families to make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. Since 2012, Mosaic has funded more than $7 billion in loans through our platform and helped more than 200,000 homeowners switch to sustainable solutions. Join us as we work toward our vision of 100% clean energy for all.