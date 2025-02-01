All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $232K per year for L5 to $323K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $275K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$232K
$181K
$556
$51K
L6
$323K
$244K
$6.2K
$72.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***