Software Engineer compensation in India at Morgan Stanley ranges from ₹1.97M per year for L3 to ₹5.52M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
₹1.97M
₹1.77M
₹0
₹198K
L4
₹3.22M
₹3M
₹0
₹219K
L5
₹5.52M
₹5.02M
₹15.8K
₹487K
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
