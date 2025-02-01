All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $177K per year for L3 to $345K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$177K
$148K
$0
$29.4K
L4
$129K
$121K
$0
$8K
L5
$204K
$174K
$0
$30.4K
L6
$345K
$247K
$6.6K
$91.1K
