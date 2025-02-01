All Financial Analyst Salaries
Financial Analyst compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $115K per year for L3 to $251K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$115K
$110K
$0
$4.6K
L4
$112K
$111K
$0
$1.1K
L5
$251K
$185K
$0
$66.3K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
