Business Analyst compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $97.9K per year for L3 to $184K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$97.9K
$92.9K
$0
$5K
L4
$116K
$109K
$0
$7.3K
L5
$184K
$162K
$0
$22.8K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
